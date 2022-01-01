Fajitas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Sergio's Restaurant #5
8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami
|Fajitas Steak
|$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|Fajitas Steak
|$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Sergio's Restaurant #2
3252 SW 22 Street, Miami
|Fajitas Steak
|$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
13600 SW 152 ST, Miami
|Fam Fajitas- Beef or Chicken
|$54.95
Served with two side items
|Cuban Chicken Fajitas
|$14.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
|Churrasco Steak Fajitas
|$16.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
More about A-Mari-Mix
A-Mari-Mix
13349 Southwest 42nd Street, Kendale Lakes
|Fajitas
Choice of meat, Grilled onions, Grilled green peppers, side of rice and beans, lettuce, cheese, flour tortillas, and side of sour cream and salsa. Do what you want with it.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajita
|$23.00
Grilled Shrimp, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
|Chicken And Beef Fajita
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Mushroom Fajitas Saltadas
|$16.00
|Churrasco Fajita Saltadas
|$20.00
Ginger Soy Skirt Steak sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
|Chicken Fajita Saltadas
|$17.00
Ginger Soy Chicken sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
More about Emiliano La Taqueria
Emiliano La Taqueria
5650 NE 2ND AVE SUITE E, Miami
|FAJITAS DE POLLO
|$14.90
Grilled chicken cooked with peppers, onion and mushrooms,
accompanied by 3 corn tortillas, guacamole and refried beans
More about Mezza Latin House -
Mezza Latin House -
19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay
|Fajitas de carne / Beef Fajitas
|$10.50
Sautéed onions and green peppers in our inhouse marinade.
More about Taco Way
Taco Way
3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami
|Classic Fajitas
|$13.00
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$4
|Veggie Fajitas
|$12.00
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Add cheese +$2.
More about Havana Harry's
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.95
Cooked with grilled onions and peppers.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.95
Covered with grilled onions and peppers, served with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$17.95
Cooked with grilled onions and peppers.
More about Taco Time and More
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Time and More
10314 W Flagler St, Miami
|Fajitas
|$15.00
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Sergio's Restaurant #3
13550 SW 120 st, Miami
|Fajitas Steak
|$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY
|FAJITAS DE RES
|$15.75
Flank Steak Strips Sautéed with Onions and Green Peppers, with a hint of garlic and soy sauce.
|FAJITAS DE POLLO
|$13.99
Grilled chicken strips, sautéed with onions and green peppers with a hint of garlic and soy sauce.
More about Sergio's Restaurant #1
Sergio's Restaurant #1
9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami
|Fajitas Steak
|$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Latin House Grill
Latin House Grill
8695 SW 124 Ave, Miami
|Mixtos Fajitas
|$28.99
Sizzling plate of your favorite protein, caramelized onions & mushrooms topped with a blanket of our three-cheese blend. Served with flour tortillas, a side of Chuchi rice, our signature sauces & guac.