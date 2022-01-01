Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #5

8807 SW 107th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Steak$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #5
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Steak$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #2

3252 SW 22 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Steak$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #2
Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

13600 SW 152 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fam Fajitas- Beef or Chicken$54.95
Served with two side items
Cuban Chicken Fajitas$14.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
Churrasco Steak Fajitas$16.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
A-Mari-Mix image

 

A-Mari-Mix

13349 Southwest 42nd Street, Kendale Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas
Choice of meat, Grilled onions, Grilled green peppers, side of rice and beans, lettuce, cheese, flour tortillas, and side of sour cream and salsa. Do what you want with it.
More about A-Mari-Mix
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita$23.00
Grilled Shrimp, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Chicken And Beef Fajita$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Fajitas Saltadas$16.00
Churrasco Fajita Saltadas$20.00
Ginger Soy Skirt Steak sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
Chicken Fajita Saltadas$17.00
Ginger Soy Chicken sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Item pic

 

Emiliano La Taqueria

5650 NE 2ND AVE SUITE E, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAJITAS DE POLLO$14.90
Grilled chicken cooked with peppers, onion and mushrooms,
accompanied by 3 corn tortillas, guacamole and refried beans
More about Emiliano La Taqueria
Mezza Latin House - image

 

Mezza Latin House -

19790 S. Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas de carne / Beef Fajitas$10.50
Sautéed onions and green peppers in our inhouse marinade.
More about Mezza Latin House -
Taco Way image

 

Taco Way

3145 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Avg 3.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Fajitas$13.00
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and chicken. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro rice and beans. --- Make it SUPREME (+cheese, bacon and mushrooms) +$4
Veggie Fajitas$12.00
Hot iron skillet with onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Choice of 4 corn or flour tortillas. Served with Mexican rice and beans. Add cheese +$2.
More about Taco Way
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajitas$16.95
Cooked with grilled onions and peppers.
Chicken Fajitas$16.95
Covered with grilled onions and peppers, served with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$17.95
Cooked with grilled onions and peppers.
More about Havana Harry's
Taco Time and More image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Time and More

10314 W Flagler St, Miami

Avg 4.4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas$15.00
More about Taco Time and More
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #3

13550 SW 120 st, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Steak$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #3
Consumer pic

 

El Rinconcito Superlatino 3

20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAJITAS DE RES$15.75
Flank Steak Strips Sautéed with Onions and Green Peppers, with a hint of garlic and soy sauce.
FAJITAS DE POLLO$13.99
Grilled chicken strips, sautéed with onions and green peppers with a hint of garlic and soy sauce.
More about El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
Item pic

 

Sergio's Restaurant #1

9330 SW 40 STREET, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Steak$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #1
Consumer pic

 

Latin House Grill

8695 SW 124 Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixtos Fajitas$28.99
Sizzling plate of your favorite protein, caramelized onions & mushrooms topped with a blanket of our three-cheese blend. Served with flour tortillas, a side of Chuchi rice, our signature sauces & guac.
More about Latin House Grill
Consumer pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$15.50
grilled chicken , gr onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, gf tortillas,
More about Juice and Java Aventura

