Chicken fajitas in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

13600 SW 152 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fam Fajitas- Beef or Chicken$54.95
Served with two side items
Cuban Chicken Fajitas$14.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande image

 

MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande

12855 SW 88 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Chicken And Beef Fajita$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Tacos & Tattoos image

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Saltadas$17.00
Ginger Soy Chicken sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$16.95
Covered with grilled onions and peppers, served with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.
Consumer pic

 

Juice and Java Aventura

20335 biscayne blvd #L26, aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$15.50
grilled chicken , gr onions and peppers, cilantro, black beans, smashed avocado, salsa, gf tortillas,
