Chicken fajitas in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
13600 SW 152 ST, Miami
|Fam Fajitas- Beef or Chicken
|$54.95
Served with two side items
|Cuban Chicken Fajitas
|$14.95
Seasoned with onions and greens peppers, marinated with our special garlic sauce. No tortillas, this is the cuban version.
More about MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
MEXYGO By El Rancho Grande
12855 SW 88 Street, Miami
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
|Chicken And Beef Fajita
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Bell Pepper & Caramelized Onion. Served with Mexican Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema Mexicana & your choice of 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas.
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Chicken Fajita Saltadas
|$17.00
Ginger Soy Chicken sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Tomatoes. Over a bed of Cajun Fries tossed on a hot skillet and served with |4| Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo & Crema
More about Havana Harry's
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.95
Covered with grilled onions and peppers, served with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and tortillas.