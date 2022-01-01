Steak tacos in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve steak tacos
Cantina Grill Cutler Bay
20525 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay
|Steak Taco Platter
|$9.99
Includes (3) Tacos
Cantina Grill Country Walk
15465 SW 137 Avenue, Miami
|Kids Steak Taco
|$6.49
|Steak Taco Platter
|$9.29
Includes (3) Tacos
Jaguar Restaurant
3067 Grand Avenue, Miami
|STEAK TACOS
|$21.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
PIZZA • GRILL
Spanish Marie Brewery
14251 SW 120th St, Miami
|Tacos - Steak
|$13.00
Marinated grilled steak inside a 6" corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro, white onion and a drizzled with a cilantro garlic sauce. (3 per order)
|Steak Street Tacos
|$12.00
Marinated grilled steak inside a 6" corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro, white onion and a drizzled with a creamy chipotle sauce. (3 per order)
Cantina Grill Coral Gables
2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables
|Steak Taco Platter
|$9.29
Includes (3) Tacos
The Oasis Wynwood
2319 North Miami Avenue, Miami
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$9.00
Char-grilled steak marinated with cilantro, cumin and lime
Alluva at Park Grove
2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami
|Skirt Steak Tacos
|$2.00
FRENCH FRIES
Latin Cafe 2000
875 NW 42 Ave, Miami
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 flour tortillas Topped with our Cilantro Slaw and finished with our Fresh Crema
Latin Cafe 2000
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 flour tortillas Topped with our Cilantro Slaw and finished with our Fresh Crema
Pepito's Plaza
901 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Soft Steak Tacos
|$16.00
|Hard Steak Tacos
|$16.00