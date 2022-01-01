Cannolis in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA
Two Brothers Restaurant
13740 SW 84th St, Miami
|Cannoli
|$5.99
The Sicilian Oven
20475 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Cannoli (3 mini)
|$6.00
3 Fresh cannoli shells stuffed with a fresh mascarpone cannoli cream
Stanzione 87
87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami
|Cannoli
|$6.00
chocolate chip and pistachio
Casa Tua Cucina
70 Southwest 7th Street, Miami
|Cannoli Pistacchio
|$9.00
cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and pistachio
|Cannoli Chocolate
|$9.00
cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and chocolate chips
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Cannoli 2 Pcs
|$5.99
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Cannoli Cake
|$15.00
Marino's Pizza Pasta
13821 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Cannoli Scacciato
|$10.00
|Classic Cannoli
|$7.00
Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
7317 sw 107 ave, Miami
|Cannoli
|$12.95
Traditional Italian pastry. Tube-shaped pastry shell with a sweet creamy filling.