Cannolis in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve cannolis

Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
More about Apizza Brooklyn
Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
More about Two Pizza Guys
New York Roma Pizza image

PIZZA

New York Roma Pizza

6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli (2)$5.50
More about New York Roma Pizza
Two Brothers Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Two Brothers Restaurant

13740 SW 84th St, Miami

Avg 4.1 (451 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$5.99
More about Two Brothers Restaurant
Item pic

 

Farinelli 1937

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$9.00
3 per order
More about Farinelli 1937
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

20475 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli (3 mini)$6.00
3 Fresh cannoli shells stuffed with a fresh mascarpone cannoli cream
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

Stanzione 87

87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli $6.00
chocolate chip and pistachio 
More about Stanzione 87
Item pic

 

Casa Tua Cucina

70 Southwest 7th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli Pistacchio$9.00
cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and pistachio
Cannoli Chocolate$9.00
cannoli filled with ricotta cream cheese and chocolate chips
More about Casa Tua Cucina
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road

5755 Bird Road, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
More about Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli 2 Pcs$5.99
More about Pizzafiore
Forte by Chef Adrianne image

 

Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables

Avg 4 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Cake$15.00
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli Scacciato$10.00
Classic Cannoli$7.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta
Banner pic

 

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

7317 sw 107 ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$12.95
Traditional Italian pastry. Tube-shaped pastry shell with a sweet creamy filling.
More about Coppola's Bistro Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Il Bambino Restaurant

7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli$5.50
More about Il Bambino Restaurant

