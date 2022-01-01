Lobsters in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve lobsters
More about KAE SUNSET
KAE SUNSET
5701 sunset dr, South miami
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$10.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
|Butter And Lobster Roll
|$14.00
Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger
More about VERONA-RISTORANTE
PASTA • STEAKS
VERONA-RISTORANTE
2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral
|Lobster Ravioli
|$22.50
More about Mignonette
Mignonette
210 ne 18th street, miami
|Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Served warm, brioche, celery salt, drawn butter
More about Don Camaron Fish Market
SEAFOOD
Don Camaron Fish Market
501 NW 37th Ave, Miami
|Whole Lobster By Pound
|$9.99
More about KAE DORAL
KAE DORAL
3265 NW 107th Ave, Doral
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$10.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
More about Glass & Vine
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Glass & Vine
2820 McFarlane Road, Miami
|Maine Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$22.00
Maine lobster, white cheddar sauce, herbed breadcrumbs
More about Nave
Nave
3540 Main Highway, CU2-104, Miami
|Lobster Roll
|$20.00
brioche bun, meyer lemon aioli, fries.
More about KAE by Chef Landa
KAE by Chef Landa
143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Lobster Deluxe Roll
|$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
|Butter And Lobster Roll
|$15.00
Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Bowl Lobster Bisque
|$7.00