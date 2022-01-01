Waffles in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve waffles
More about Sports Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
11481 SW 40th St, Miami
|Full Waffle Fries Chz. Side
|$9.99
More about Cafe Kush
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Belguim Waffles - Fried Chicken - Powdered Sugar - Chopped Bacon - Spicy Maple Syrup
More about Rosie's/7th
Rosie's/7th
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
crispy hot chicken thighs & vanilla waffles served with brown butter maple syrup
More about Miami Diner
Miami Diner
140 SE 1st Ave, Miami
|Plain Waffle & Eggs
|$12.00
Whole Wafle Served w/ Butter & Syrup & 2 Eggs Scrambled
|Chicken 'N Waffle
|$14.00
More about CRAFT Coral Gables
CRAFT Coral Gables
127 Giralda Av., Coral Gables
|Post-Apocalyptic Brunch Plate: Scrambled/Poached Eggs, Bacon, Mini Croissant, Mini Granola, Mini Waffle, Prosciutto & Melon Bite, Mini Avo-Toast, Goat Cheese Croquette & Green leaves
|$19.95
More about Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
3401 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
More about Cafe Bastille
Cafe Bastille
248 SE 1 ST, Miami
|WAFFLES & EGGS
|$18.00
2 belgian waffles topped with strawberries and blueberries, two eggs your style, bacon, maple syrup on side