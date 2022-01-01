Eggplant parm in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|EGGPLANT PARM (ENTREE)
|$17.00
Eggplant layered with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & baked
|EGGPLANT PARM SUB
|$10.00
Eggplant topped with tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
Stanzione 87
87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$10.00
Eggplant, homemade mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, basil
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|(Sub) Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.99
Hand-breaded eggplant, lightly fried and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella.
|Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
|$19.99
Hand-breaded eggplant, lightly fried and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella.
Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
5755 Bird Road, Miami
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$18.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|#8 (Currently Not Available) Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
|$10.99
|Eggplant Cutlet Parmigiana Dinner
|$16.99
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$16.99
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Eggplant Tower Parmigiana
|$16.00
Grilled eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Marino's Pizza Pasta
13821 SW 88th Street, Miami
|Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
|$18.00