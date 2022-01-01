Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$18.00
More about Apizza Brooklyn
Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGGPLANT PARM (ENTREE)$17.00
Eggplant layered with ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella & baked
EGGPLANT PARM SUB$10.00
Eggplant topped with tomato sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
More about Two Pizza Guys
Item pic

 

Stanzione 87

87 sw 8th st miami fl, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$10.00
Eggplant, homemade mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, basil
More about Stanzione 87
Item pic

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(Sub) Eggplant Parmigiana$14.99
Hand-breaded eggplant, lightly fried and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella.
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree$19.99
Hand-breaded eggplant, lightly fried and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
Coral House image

 

Coral House

1762 Coral Way, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
More about Coral House
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road

5755 Bird Road, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$18.00
More about Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#8 (Currently Not Available) Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.99
Eggplant Cutlet Parmigiana Dinner$16.99
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.99
More about Pizzafiore
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Tower Parmigiana$16.00
Grilled eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
More about The Citadel
Pina's Pizza image

 

Pina's Pizza

12041 SW 117th AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGGPLANT PARM DINNER$15.95
More about Pina's Pizza
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree$18.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta
Tatore Ristorante Italiano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Tatore Ristorante Italiano

14730 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (1045 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.00
Thinly sliced eggplant with layered mozzarella, parmigiano, basil & tomato sauce.
More about Tatore Ristorante Italiano

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Fried Wontons

Cheesy Bread

Crunch Salad

Singapore Noodles

Cornbread

Beef Sausages

Scallops

Garlic Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston