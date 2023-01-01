Reuben in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve reuben
More about LoKal - Coconut Grove
LoKal - Coconut Grove
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Grouper Reuben
|$22.00
Cajun grilled fish, swiss cheese, homemade slaw, lokal sauce. Served on a Rye toast.
More about Kush - Wynwood
Kush - Wynwood
2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami
|Not As Good as Kush Hialeah's Reuben
|$17.00
Hot Pastrami, Toasted Rye Bread, LoKal Sauce, Slaw and Melted Swiss.
More about Mike's Miami
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.95
House cooked corned beef, served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on the side
|Mahi Reuben
|$13.95
Mahi filet served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on the side
More about Alluva at Park Grove
Alluva at Park Grove
2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami
|Reuben Empanada
|$18.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard, Swiss, Caraway, With Cole Slaw & Dill Pickle