Reuben in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve reuben

LoKal image

 

LoKal - Coconut Grove

3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grouper Reuben$22.00
Cajun grilled fish, swiss cheese, homemade slaw, lokal sauce. Served on a Rye toast.
More about LoKal - Coconut Grove
Kush image

 

Kush - Wynwood

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Not As Good as Kush Hialeah's Reuben$17.00
Hot Pastrami, Toasted Rye Bread, LoKal Sauce, Slaw and Melted Swiss.
More about Kush - Wynwood
Classic Reuben Sandwich image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich$14.95
House cooked corned beef, served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on the side
Mahi Reuben$13.95
Mahi filet served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & 1000 Island dressing on the side
More about Mike's Miami
Banner pic

 

Alluva at Park Grove

2821 South Bayshore Drive, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben Empanada$18.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard, Swiss, Caraway, With Cole Slaw & Dill Pickle
More about Alluva at Park Grove
Main pic

 

Mangrove Mama's - Summerland Key - 19991 Overseas Highway

19991 Overseas Highway, Sugarloaf Key

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Reuben$20.95
Battered Lobster Topped W/ Slaw, Island Tartar, Swiss On Toasted Rye
More about Mangrove Mama's - Summerland Key - 19991 Overseas Highway

