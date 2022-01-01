Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish n Chips image

 

PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN

5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish n Chips$18.99
More about PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Kitchen Of the World

14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips "Cape Town Style"$14.99
Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, and Calamari Rings served with French Fries.
More about Kitchen Of the World
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$11.95
Battered & fried cod fish, served with small coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon
More about Mike's Miami
Bachour image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bachour

2020 salzedo, miami

Avg 4.6 (1455 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$28.00
More about Bachour
Item pic

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
Lightly Battered local fish served with your choice of side.
More about Kush By Spillover

