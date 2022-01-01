Fish and chips in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN
5829 SW 73RD STREET, SOUTH MIAMI
|Fish n Chips
|$18.99
More about Kitchen Of the World
Kitchen Of the World
14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami
|Fish & Chips "Cape Town Style"
|$14.99
Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, and Calamari Rings served with French Fries.
More about Mike's Miami
Mike's Miami
555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami
|Fish & Chips
|$11.95
Battered & fried cod fish, served with small coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon