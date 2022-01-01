Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tagliatelle in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve tagliatelle

Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables

117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
More about Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
Item pic

 

TERRE DEL SAPORE

246 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tagliatelle Alfredo Chicken$18.50
alfredo sauce and chicken
Tagliatelle Ragu'$19.00
Ground beef ragu' , tomato sauce
Tagliatelle ai Gamberi$20.99
Shrimps, garlic, cherry tomatoes, olive , capers, tomate sauce
More about TERRE DEL SAPORE
Forte by Chef Adrianne image

 

Forte by Chef Adrianne

45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables

Avg 4 (87 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Bolognese$32.00
Italian Sausage, Pecorino
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tagliatelle Boscaiola$17.00
Italian sausages, mushroom, green peas, parmesan cream sauce
Tagliatelle Bolognese$15.00
our specialty- mama borti’s classic recipe of slowed cooked beef ragu’
More about The Citadel
Item pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pinch Kitchen+Bar

8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
Takeout
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese$24.00
three meat ragu (beef, pork, veal), parmigiano reggiano
More about Pinch Kitchen+Bar
Salumeria 104 - Midtown image

 

Salumeria 104 - Midtown

3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
House-made tagliatelle with classic Bolognese sauce
More about Salumeria 104 - Midtown

