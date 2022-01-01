Tagliatelle in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve tagliatelle
More about Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
More about TERRE DEL SAPORE
TERRE DEL SAPORE
246 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
|Tagliatelle Alfredo Chicken
|$18.50
alfredo sauce and chicken
|Tagliatelle Ragu'
|$19.00
Ground beef ragu' , tomato sauce
|Tagliatelle ai Gamberi
|$20.99
Shrimps, garlic, cherry tomatoes, olive , capers, tomate sauce
More about Forte by Chef Adrianne
Forte by Chef Adrianne
45 Miracle Mile 115, Coral Gables
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$32.00
Italian Sausage, Pecorino
More about The Citadel
PIZZA
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Tagliatelle Boscaiola
|$17.00
Italian sausages, mushroom, green peas, parmesan cream sauce
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$15.00
our specialty- mama borti’s classic recipe of slowed cooked beef ragu’
More about Pinch Kitchen+Bar
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Kitchen+Bar
8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
|$24.00
three meat ragu (beef, pork, veal), parmigiano reggiano