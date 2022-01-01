Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

7th Cafe

1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Sandwich$13.00
More about 7th Cafe
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
local fish of the day sandwich$18.95
More about The Citadel
Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.99
More about Sports Grill
Shorty's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

11575 SW 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$9.99
A hand-sliced fish fillet battered and fried. Served on a freshly baked bun with French fries and our famous coleslaw.
More about Shorty's BBQ
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami

Avg 3.9 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$17.00
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$12.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta
Kush By Spillover image

 

Kush By Spillover

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Fish Sandwich$19.00
Cajun Grilled White Fish, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Fish Dressing on a Honey Wheat Bun
More about Kush By Spillover
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

10005 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1666 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$13.99
More about Sports Grill

