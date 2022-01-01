Fish sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Shorty's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
11575 SW 40th St, Miami
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
A hand-sliced fish fillet battered and fried. Served on a freshly baked bun with French fries and our famous coleslaw.
More about Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
7400 SW 57th Ct, South Miami
|Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
More about Kush By Spillover
Kush By Spillover
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Local Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
Cajun Grilled White Fish, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Fish Dressing on a Honey Wheat Bun