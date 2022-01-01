Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve meatball subs

Two Pizza Guys image

 

Two Pizza Guys

15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEATBALL PARM SUB$11.00
Homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked
More about Two Pizza Guys
Item pic

PIZZA

New York Roma Pizza

6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$10.50
Hoagie bread, homemade meatballs, stuffed with parmesan cheese and tomato sauce.
More about New York Roma Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Degrees

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL SUB$14.00
Grass-fed beef, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino Romano.
More about 800 Degrees
Tripping Animals Brewing image

BBQ

Tripping Animals Brewing

2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich: House Meatballs, Marinana, Mozzarella & Provolone$14.00
More about Tripping Animals Brewing
Main pic

 

Casa 305

15104 sw 72 st, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEATBALL SUB$14.00
QUE BOLA CON EL SUB! Homemade meatballs topped with melted Muenster cheese, and our House Basil Tomato Sauce and we can’t forget the Parm cheese!! Delicioso!
More about Casa 305
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#14 Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.99
More about Pizzafiore
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sandwich$9.75
homemade meatballs with Andiamo! tomato sauce, provolone cheese, oregano, on an italian hoagie
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
Marino's Pizza Pasta image

 

Marino's Pizza Pasta

13821 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatballs Parmigiana Sandwich$11.00
More about Marino's Pizza Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Huevos Rancheros

Black Bean Soup

Chicken Burritos

Spaghetti

Chocolate Cake

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Pork Belly

Shumai

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston