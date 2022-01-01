Meatball subs in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve meatball subs
Two Pizza Guys
15420 SW 136th St UNIT 2, Miami
|MEATBALL PARM SUB
|$11.00
Homemade meatballs topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked
PIZZA
New York Roma Pizza
6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI
|Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
|$10.50
Hoagie bread, homemade meatballs, stuffed with parmesan cheese and tomato sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Degrees
2956 NE 199th St, Aventura
|MEATBALL SUB
|$14.00
Grass-fed beef, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pecorino Romano.
BBQ
Tripping Animals Brewing
2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral
|Meatball Sandwich: House Meatballs, Marinana, Mozzarella & Provolone
|$14.00
Casa 305
15104 sw 72 st, Kendall
|MEATBALL SUB
|$14.00
QUE BOLA CON EL SUB! Homemade meatballs topped with melted Muenster cheese, and our House Basil Tomato Sauce and we can’t forget the Parm cheese!! Delicioso!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|#14 Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$10.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$9.75
homemade meatballs with Andiamo! tomato sauce, provolone cheese, oregano, on an italian hoagie