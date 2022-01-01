Chocolate cake in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chocolate cake
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Sproutz
60 SW 10 ST., Miami
|Vegan Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Delicious Vegan cake handmade by local baker Desserts for All. Almond Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar, Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Coconut Oil, Unsweetened Apple Sauce, Pure Vanilla Extract.
|GF Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Delicious moist GLUTEN FREE cake by Hierro Light!
279 calories
Net carbs 7g
Protein 13g
Sugar 3g
Ingredients: Almond flour, almond milk, eggs, stevia, erythritol, rice flour, soy lethicin, water, avocado oil, salt, collagen protein, almonds, pea fiber, raw nuts, vanilla extract, unsweetened coconut, guargum, xantham gum, potassium sorbate, citrus fiber, sorbitol soy bean, baking soda & lime. Frosting: cacao, unsweetened chocolate, greek yogurt.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
800 Degrees
2956 NE 199th St, Aventura
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
Moist Chocolate cake layered with a light and fluffy dark chocolate mousse with a thin layer of chocolate ganache.
SANDWICHES
Karla Cuban Bakery
8754 SW 40th St., Miami
|Chocolate Cake (8 -12 People)
|$16.99
Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road
5755 Bird Road, Miami
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$9.00
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Chocolate Love Cake
|$5.99
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
SEAFOOD
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$15.00
Nutella Ganache, Raspberry Sorbet
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|8 Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.95
Served with ice cream.
SUSHI
Shokudo Miami
4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$12.00
blackberry cardamom sauce, vanilla ice cream
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Valrhona Chocolate Cake.
|$9.00
chocolate frosting
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$25.00
3 layer of moist chocolate cake, filled with dark chocolate mousse and cover with dark chocolate shavings and ganache.
|Chocolate Ganache Cake
|$25.00
Delicious moist chocolate cake, filled with rich chocolate ganache made from finest chocolate.
This is for chocolate lovers!
Il Bambino Restaurant
7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.50