Chocolate cake in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn

9515 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Item pic

 

Sproutz

60 SW 10 ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Chocolate Cake$7.99
Delicious Vegan cake handmade by local baker Desserts for All. Almond Milk, Apple Cider Vinegar, Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Coconut Oil, Unsweetened Apple Sauce, Pure Vanilla Extract.
GF Chocolate Cake$7.99
Delicious moist GLUTEN FREE cake by Hierro Light!
279 calories
Net carbs 7g
Protein 13g
Sugar 3g
Ingredients: Almond flour, almond milk, eggs, stevia, erythritol, rice flour, soy lethicin, water, avocado oil, salt, collagen protein, almonds, pea fiber, raw nuts, vanilla extract, unsweetened coconut, guargum, xantham gum, potassium sorbate, citrus fiber, sorbitol soy bean, baking soda & lime. Frosting: cacao, unsweetened chocolate, greek yogurt.
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables

117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$12.00
800 Degrees image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

800 Degrees

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura

Avg 4.2 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Item pic

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.99
Moist Chocolate cake layered with a light and fluffy dark chocolate mousse with a thin layer of chocolate ganache.
Karla Cuban Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Karla Cuban Bakery

8754 SW 40th St., Miami

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake (8 -12 People)$16.99
Jaguar Restaurant image

 

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.50
Main pic

 

Apizza Brooklyn Bird Road

5755 Bird Road, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$9.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$4.50
Love Life Cafe image

 

Love Life Cafe

2616 nw 5th ave, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake Slice$8.00
Pizzafiore image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Pizzafiore

9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores

Avg 4.1 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Love Cake$5.99
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Mike's Miami image

 

Mike's Miami

555 Northeast 15th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
La Carreta Kendall image

 

La Carreta Kendall

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Chocolate$3.95
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Taipa Peruvian Restaurant

3855 SW 137 Ave #3, Miami

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$15.00
Nutella Ganache, Raspberry Sorbet
Item pic

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8 Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.95
Served with ice cream.
Item pic

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$12.00
blackberry cardamom sauce, vanilla ice cream
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
Takeout
Valrhona Chocolate Cake.$9.00
chocolate frosting
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Versailles Restaurant image

 

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cake Chocolate$3.95
Certo image

 

Certo

1200 SW 57th Ave, West Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE TOFFEE CAKE$9.00
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

8300 NW 36th St, Doral

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$25.00
3 layer of moist chocolate cake, filled with dark chocolate mousse and cover with dark chocolate shavings and ganache.
Chocolate Ganache Cake$25.00
Delicious moist chocolate cake, filled with rich chocolate ganache made from finest chocolate.
This is for chocolate lovers!
Restaurant banner

 

Il Bambino Restaurant

7921 SW 40th street Suite 52, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$5.50
Restaurant banner

 

Spris Artisan Pizza - Midtown

3201 N Miami Ave #102, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE (GLUTEN FREE)$10.00
Gluten free chocolate cake
Map

Map

