Po boy in Miami

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Hogfish Po'Boy
|$18.95
Fried chunks of Hogfish inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
|Chicken Po'Boy
|$12.95
Fried Chicken Chunks inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.95
Fried Shrimp inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.