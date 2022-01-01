Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve po boy

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hogfish Po'Boy$18.95
Fried chunks of Hogfish inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Chicken Po'Boy$12.95
Fried Chicken Chunks inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.95
Fried Shrimp inside of a hot hoagie on a bed of shredded lettuce topped with our FreshCo slaw (onion, tomato, and cilantro) drizzled with FreshCo sauce. Served with French fries.
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Old Greg’s Pizza

3620 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
'OYSTER' PO' BOY HOAGIE$19.00
gratitude farm oyster mushrooms, homestead heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, remoulade
More about Old Greg’s Pizza

