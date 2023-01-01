Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve rice soup

Greenlife Organic Bowls - Brickell

909 Brickell Ave. Kiosk F, Brickell

Monday - Roasted Mojo Chicken Thighs, White Rice, White Bean Soup, Avocado$16.99
Takee Outee

20234 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay

Chicken Rice Soup$2.30
