Snapper in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve snapper
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|Whole L Snapper
|$24.95
Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *
|$17.99
Mignonette
210 ne 18th street, miami
|Crispy Skin Snapper
|$31.00
Served with choice of 2 veggie sides
SEAFOOD
Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
650 NW 71st Street, Miami
|Fried Snapper
|$19.00
Red Snapper is flavored with a traditional home-made marinade for at least 3 days, then battered and fried to order. This one pound fish is designed for one full meal.
As prices continue to rise around the country, best pricing is always available at naomismiami.com
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *
|$17.99
WRAPS • SALADS
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI
|Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *
|$17.99
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami
|Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *
|$17.99
Perl Restaurant
2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami
|Local Snapper
|$30.00
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami
|Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *
|$17.99
Rice House of Kabob
14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami
|Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *
|$17.99