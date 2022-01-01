Snapper in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole L Snapper$24.95
Fresh Local Caught Snapper Fried to Perfection Served with 2 Sides. Available Grilled - Allow an additional 30 mins for preparation
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Don Camaron image

SEAFOOD

Don Camaron

501 NW 37th Ave, Miami

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Snapper Filet/Filete De Pargo$19.95
More about Don Camaron
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

164-166 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *$17.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Mignonette image

 

Mignonette

210 ne 18th street, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Skin Snapper$31.00
Served with choice of 2 veggie sides
More about Mignonette
Fried Snapper image

SEAFOOD

Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge

650 NW 71st Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (3385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Snapper$19.00
Red Snapper is flavored with a traditional home-made marinade for at least 3 days, then battered and fried to order. This one pound fish is designed for one full meal.
As prices continue to rise around the country, best pricing is always available at naomismiami.com
More about Naomi's Garden Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *$17.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

2500 BISCAYNE BLVD, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *$17.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen

1950 NW 87th Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *$17.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen
Local Snapper image

 

Perl Restaurant

2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, North Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Snapper$30.00
More about Perl Restaurant
Item pic

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *$17.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
Item pic

 

Rice House of Kabob

14480 Biscayne Blvd, North MIami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter *$17.99
More about Rice House of Kabob
Banner pic

 

Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

7317 sw 107 ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Snapper$29.95
This fish can be served with piccata sauce or Mediterranean sauce.
More about Coppola's Bistro Ristorante

