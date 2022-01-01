Egg rolls in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve egg rolls
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Egg Rolls
|$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Hawkers Asian Street Food
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Roll-ups (2 per order)
|$10.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|BABY BACK EGG ROLLS
|$9.99
Two crispy egg rolls filled with smoked baby back rib meat, creamy coleslaw, and HoneyFire original sauce; topped with our signature Habanero Honey
Han's Banh Mi and Pho
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Fried Egg Rolls (2)
|$5.00
Golden fried rolls that was wrapped in flour paper with pork and veggies.
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$11.00
Lime & Chile dipping saucer: two per order