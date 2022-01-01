Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls$5.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

Thai Esane

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$6.00
More about Thai Esane
Egg Rolls image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Egg Rolls$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Urban Cookhouse Midtown image

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Roll-ups (2 per order)$10.00
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
HoneyFire BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BABY BACK EGG ROLLS$9.99
Two crispy egg rolls filled with smoked baby back rib meat, creamy coleslaw, and HoneyFire original sauce; topped with our signature Habanero Honey
More about HoneyFire BBQ
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Rolls$6.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville
Item pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
Golden fried rolls that was wrapped in flour paper with pork and veggies.
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho
The Library Bar image

 

The Library Bar

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
Lime & Chile dipping saucer: two per order
More about The Library Bar

