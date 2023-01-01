Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
Consumer pic

 

NY Pie - Charlotte - 6800 Charlotte Pike, Suite 105

6800 Charlotte Pike, Suite 105, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10" Garlic Chicken$14.00
Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base
More about NY Pie - Charlotte - 6800 Charlotte Pike, Suite 105
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - Germantown

915 3rd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
Item pic

 

Tailgate Brewery - Music Row

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery

