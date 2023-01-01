Garlic chicken in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve garlic chicken
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
NY Pie - Charlotte - 6800 Charlotte Pike, Suite 105
6800 Charlotte Pike, Suite 105, Nashville
|10" Garlic Chicken
|$14.00
Garlic chicken & spinach with Swiss & Mozzarella cheeses on an olive oil base
TailGate Brewery - Germantown
915 3rd Ave N, Nashville
|Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Sm. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Lg. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.
|Med. Garlic Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and a garlic pesto ranch drizzle.