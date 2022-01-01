Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chimichangas in
New Orleans
/
New Orleans
/
Chimichangas
New Orleans restaurants that serve chimichangas
Felipe's - Uptown
6215 South Miro Street, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$13.00
More about Felipe's - Uptown
Felipe's - Mid-City
411-1 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
No reviews yet
Chimichanga
$13.00
Chicken Chimichanga
$13.00
More about Felipe's - Mid-City
