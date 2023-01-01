Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorditas in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve gorditas

Item pic

 

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina - Financial District

83 Pearl Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gorditas$8.00
Two house-made corn tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheeses, lettuce, and crema fresca. Topped with queso fresco and served with tomatillo and ranchera salsas.
More about Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina - Financial District
Item pic

 

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina - E. 38th Street

5 East 38th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gorditas$10.00
Two house-made corn tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and Chihuahua cheeses, lettuce, and crema fresca. Topped with queso fresco and served with tomatillo and ranchera salsas.
More about Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina - E. 38th Street

