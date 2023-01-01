Asian salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve asian salad
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Asian Steak Salad
|$29.00
Toasted Sesame Dressing, Crispy Wontons
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Asian Cucumber Salad Pint
|$5.99
|Asian Cucumber Salad Side
|$3.50
|Asian Cucumber Salad Qt
|$9.00
ANA Bar and Eatery
20 Hudson Yards, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad with Fried Wontons, Nuts and Orange Teriyaki Dressing
|$35.00
Bored with salads? Try our twist on the classic salad with orange teriyaki dressing. Cabbages, edamame, mandarin oranges, chicken thighs. Feeds 6-8.
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Asian Steak Salad
|$29.00
Toasted Sesame Dressing, Crispy Wontons
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Asian Shrimp Salad with Thai Peanut Dressing
|$26.00
Friedman's - Herald Square
132 west 31 street, New York
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$18.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed, peanut hoisin dressing on the side.
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 (O)
|$20.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed. Hoisin peanut dressing on the side.