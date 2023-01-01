Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Steak Salad$29.00
Toasted Sesame Dressing, Crispy Wontons
More about Quality Eats West Village
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Cucumber Salad Pint$5.99
Asian Cucumber Salad Side$3.50
Asian Cucumber Salad Qt$9.00
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

ANA Bar and Eatery

20 Hudson Yards, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad with Fried Wontons, Nuts and Orange Teriyaki Dressing$35.00
Bored with salads? Try our twist on the classic salad with orange teriyaki dressing. Cabbages, edamame, mandarin oranges, chicken thighs. Feeds 6-8.
More about ANA Bar and Eatery
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$20.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, rice noodles, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Steak Salad$29.00
Toasted Sesame Dressing, Crispy Wontons
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Shrimp Salad with Thai Peanut Dressing$26.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 image

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed, peanut hoisin dressing on the side.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0 (O)$20.00
Cabbage, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallion, cilantro, sesame seed. Hoisin peanut dressing on the side.
More about Friedman's - Herald Square
Asian Chicken Salad image

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel - 228 West 47 Street

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel - 228 West 47 Street

