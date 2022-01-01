Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.95
grilled marinated shrimp, arugula, avocado and fresh tomatoes with lemon dressing
More about Max Caffe'
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Consumer pic

 

The Terrace

335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp & Cucumber Salad$12.00
with Mint, Carrot, Sesame & Thai Peanut Dressing
More about The Terrace
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Rosa's Own Caesar Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$14.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Romaine, avocado, chile spiced croutons, cilantro, radish, Caesar dressing.
More about Rosa Mexicano

