Grilled shrimp salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
Max Caffe'
1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$14.95
grilled marinated shrimp, arugula, avocado and fresh tomatoes with lemon dressing
Gluten-Free
The Terrace
335 Madison Avenue, Manhattan
|Grilled Shrimp & Cucumber Salad
|$12.00
with Mint, Carrot, Sesame & Thai Peanut Dressing
TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS
TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS
