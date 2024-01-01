Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp egg rolls in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve shrimp egg rolls

Item pic

 

AweSum DimSum Times Square - 612 8th Avenue

612 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BF2. Shrimp Egg Rice Roll 蝦肉蛋拉腸$7.95
Shrimp, Egg (3)
More about AweSum DimSum Times Square - 612 8th Avenue
Item pic

 

AweSum DimSum

160 East 23rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
BF2. Shrimp Egg Rice Roll 蝦肉蛋拉腸$7.95
Shrimp, Egg
More about AweSum DimSum

