Shrimp egg rolls in
New York
/
New York
/
Shrimp Egg Rolls
New York restaurants that serve shrimp egg rolls
AweSum DimSum Times Square - 612 8th Avenue
612 8th Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
BF2. Shrimp Egg Rice Roll 蝦肉蛋拉腸
$7.95
Shrimp, Egg (3)
More about AweSum DimSum Times Square - 612 8th Avenue
AweSum DimSum
160 East 23rd Street, New York
No reviews yet
BF2. Shrimp Egg Rice Roll 蝦肉蛋拉腸
$7.95
Shrimp, Egg
More about AweSum DimSum
