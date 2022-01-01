Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Sweet potato fries.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Noodle Theory

6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SWEET POTATO FRIES$9.50
Chinese Five Spiced Sweet Potato Fries with a Thai Green Curry Aioli (ingredients are gluten-free)
More about Noodle Theory
Item pic

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Thick Chef Cut Sweet Potato Fries
More about Belly
Sweet Potato Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

2100 Franklin St. #2190, Oakland

Avg 3.5 (2535 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger

