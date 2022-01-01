Sweet potato fries in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Sweet potato fries.
More about Noodle Theory
Noodle Theory
6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$9.50
Chinese Five Spiced Sweet Potato Fries with a Thai Green Curry Aioli (ingredients are gluten-free)
More about Belly
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Belly
1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Thick Chef Cut Sweet Potato Fries