Boneless wings in Omaha

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Backlot Taphouse
2110 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Backlot BONELESS Wings
|$7.00
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Boneless Wings - 6 (O)
|$7.99
Hand battered bonelss chicken wings.
|Boneless Wings - 12 (O)
|$14.99
Hand battered bonelss chicken wings.
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
Mama's Pizza - To Go
10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha
|Boneless Wings
|$9.95
10 pieces in our buffalo or bbq sauce