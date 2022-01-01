Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll + Eggs & Meat$8.98
Topped with dulce de leche, plus two eggs any style and your choice of meat
Cinnamon Roll$3.99
Topped with dulce de leche
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll$4.25
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
"Hardy Coffee" Cinnamon Roll
(Subject to availability)
More about Sunnyside on Center
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Good Lookin' image

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
Cinnamon Roll Latte$5.49
More about Good Lookin'
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$3.25
More about Paradise Bakery
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls image

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls$16.00
4 Colossal Cinnamon Rolls
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls$16.00
Soon to be famous outrageous homemade cinnamon rolls topped with homemade icing. (4 giant cinnamon rolls)
More about A Catered Affair
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.75
Cinnamon Roll Latte$4.50
More about Stories Coffee Company
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chili & 12 Cinnamon Rolls$39.00
Full-size pan ONLY of Chili, made with fresh ground beef, onions, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, beans, & special spice blend. Served with 12 Cinnamon Rolls.
Dozen Cinnamon Rolls (Available after 10:00 am Monday-Friday)$15.00
Cinnamon Rolls are available after 10:00 am Monday-Friday
More about A Casserole To Go
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Giant Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Karma Koffee

Map

