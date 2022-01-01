Cinnamon rolls in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Cinnamon Roll + Eggs & Meat
|$8.98
Topped with dulce de leche, plus two eggs any style and your choice of meat
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.99
Topped with dulce de leche
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
"Hardy Coffee" Cinnamon Roll
(Subject to availability)
More about Good Lookin'
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
|Cinnamon Roll Latte
|$5.49
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
|$16.00
4 Colossal Cinnamon Rolls
|Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
|$16.00
Soon to be famous outrageous homemade cinnamon rolls topped with homemade icing. (4 giant cinnamon rolls)
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.75
|Cinnamon Roll Latte
|$4.50
More about A Casserole To Go
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Homemade Chili & 12 Cinnamon Rolls
|$39.00
Full-size pan ONLY of Chili, made with fresh ground beef, onions, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, beans, & special spice blend. Served with 12 Cinnamon Rolls.
|Dozen Cinnamon Rolls (Available after 10:00 am Monday-Friday)
|$15.00
Cinnamon Rolls are available after 10:00 am Monday-Friday