Garlic bread in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve garlic bread

Pasta Amore image

 

Pasta Amore

11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$8.00
More about Pasta Amore
The Blackstone Meatball image

PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
More about The Blackstone Meatball
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about PizzaWest
Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$4.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese Combo$9.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about Sunnyside on Center
LaCasa Pizzaria image

PIZZA

LaCasa Pizzaria

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Garlic Bread$7.29
Four slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and romano cheese, then baked.
Half Garlic Bread$3.89
Two slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and Romano cheese, then baked.
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
Heirloom Fine Foods image

 

Heirloom Fine Foods

325 North 72nd Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
11/5 Meatball Boats with Garlic Bread + Apple Wedges$7.00
Hamburger, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, hoagie, apple wedges, garlic bread Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
More about Heirloom Fine Foods
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LA CASA PIZZA

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC BREAD$4.50
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic
More about LA CASA PIZZA
Consumer pic

 

Mama's Pizza - To Go

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.75
Fresh hoagie bun brushed with garlic butter and parmesan, served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Mama's Pizza - To Go

