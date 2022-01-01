Garlic bread in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about The Blackstone Meatball
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.00
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
More about PizzaWest
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese
|$4.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend
|Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese Combo
|$9.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
PIZZA
LaCasa Pizzaria
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha
|Full Garlic Bread
|$7.29
Four slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and romano cheese, then baked.
|Half Garlic Bread
|$3.89
Two slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and Romano cheese, then baked.
More about Heirloom Fine Foods
Heirloom Fine Foods
325 North 72nd Street, Omaha
|11/5 Meatball Boats with Garlic Bread + Apple Wedges
|$7.00
Hamburger, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, hoagie, apple wedges, garlic bread Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
More about LA CASA PIZZA
LA CASA PIZZA
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
|GARLIC BREAD
|$4.50
Made-to-Order, Perfectly Baked Italian Bread with Our House-Grated Romano & Garlic