Chili in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chili
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|BOWL BREWHOUSE CHILI
|$8.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, scallions and sour cream.
Lansky's
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|REG Sweet Chili Chicken
|$21.00
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.
|PER Sweet Chili Chicken
|$9.25
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.
|Cup of Sweet Chili
|$1.50
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|BOWL CHILI
|$3.99
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Homemade Chili
|$4.99
|Bowl of Chili
|$4.99
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Large Brisket Chili
|$4.75
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
|Brisket Chili
|$3.05
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Smoked White Chicken Chili
|$3.49
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Side of Green Chili
|$0.75
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|2oz Tai Chili
|$0.69
|Chili
|4oz Tai Chili
|$1.38
Cheeseburger's
4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha
|Chili Dog
|$5.50
Homemade Chili, American Cheese, Onion
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.50
|Homemade Chili
|$5.50
Topped with Cheese and Onion
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Green Chicken Chili
saved some chiles from last summer - so good! (gf)
|Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
|Veggie Green Chili with Pintos & Summer Sweet Corn
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Tap House Chili - Cup (O)
|$4.99
House made chili recipe
|Tap House Chili - Bowl (O)
|$7.99
House made chili recipe
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Firecracker Chicken- Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$46.00
Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
Cheeseburger's Southwest
6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha
|Homemade Chili
|$5.50
Topped with Cheese and Onion
|Chili Dog
|$5.50
Homemade Chili, American Cheese, Onion
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.50
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Homemade Chili & 12 Cinnamon Rolls
|$39.00
Full-size pan ONLY of Chili, made with fresh ground beef, onions, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, beans, & special spice blend. Served with 12 Cinnamon Rolls.