Chili in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve chili

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
BOWL BREWHOUSE CHILI$8.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, scallions and sour cream.
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Lansky's image

 

Lansky's

4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
REG Sweet Chili Chicken$21.00
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.
PER Sweet Chili Chicken$9.25
Sweet chili sauce, chicken, pineapple, red onion, green pepper, cheddar and mozzarella.
Cup of Sweet Chili$1.50
More about Lansky's
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Chili
More about Porky Butts BBQ
DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOWL CHILI$3.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Chili$4.99
Bowl of Chili$4.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Large Brisket Chili$4.75
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Brisket Chili$3.05
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked White Chicken Chili$3.49
Smoked White Chicken Chili
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sd Sweet Chili
More about PizzaWest
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOWL CHILI$3.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Chicago Dog 42 image

 

Chicago Dog 42

3001 144th St, Millard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Dog$6.29
More about Chicago Dog 42
Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Green Chili$0.75
More about Sunnyside on Center
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
2oz Tai Chili$0.69
Chili
4oz Tai Chili$1.38
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger's

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog$5.50
Homemade Chili, American Cheese, Onion
Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
Homemade Chili$5.50
Topped with Cheese and Onion
More about Cheeseburger's
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chicken Chili
saved some chiles from last summer - so good! (gf)
Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
Veggie Green Chili with Pintos & Summer Sweet Corn
More about Kitchen Table
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tap House Chili - Cup (O)$4.99
House made chili recipe
Tap House Chili - Bowl (O)$7.99
House made chili recipe
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firecracker Chicken- Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)$46.00
Grilled chicken in a sweet chili marinade served with mashed potatoes, house veggies, and a sriracha aioli. (Feeds Family of 4)
More about A Catered Affair
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOWL CHILI$3.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

Cheeseburger's Southwest

6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chili$5.50
Topped with Cheese and Onion
Chili Dog$5.50
Homemade Chili, American Cheese, Onion
Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
More about Cheeseburger's Southwest
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chili & 12 Cinnamon Rolls$39.00
Full-size pan ONLY of Chili, made with fresh ground beef, onions, celery, green pepper, mushrooms, beans, & special spice blend. Served with 12 Cinnamon Rolls.
More about A Casserole To Go
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chili Burrito$8.00
with potatoes, scrambled eggs, pesto crema, and pickled onions in a flour tortilla
Calabrian Chilies$2.00
More about WD Cravings

