Short ribs in Omaha

Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|SHORT RIBS DINNER
|$32.00
Smashed potatoes, root vegetable medley, stout demi, sweet potato shoestrings
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
|Short Rib Tacos
|$19.00
smoked chili jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|SHORT RIB QUESADILLA
|$14.00
HAIL ALE BEER BRAISED SHORT RIB, CHEESE BLEND, BIRRIA AU JUS, CORN PICO, SOUR CREAM
|SHORT RIB SANDWICH
|$15.00
Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
1111 Harney St, Omaha
|Braised Short Rib
|$25.00
Red Wine Demi, Gouda Grits and Sauteed Carrots
Jams Old Market
1101 Harney Street, Omaha
|Short Rib Tacos
|$19.00
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Short Rib Taco
|$3.75
|Short Rib Sando
|$7.00
beef short rib topped with gruyere cheese, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin