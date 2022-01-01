Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve short ribs

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
SHORT RIBS DINNER$32.00
Smashed potatoes, root vegetable medley, stout demi, sweet potato shoestrings
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
Short Rib Tacos$19.00
smoked chili jam, crema, red cabbage, jack cheese, smoked gouda white cheddar mac
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHORT RIB QUESADILLA$14.00
HAIL ALE BEER BRAISED SHORT RIB, CHEESE BLEND, BIRRIA AU JUS, CORN PICO, SOUR CREAM
SHORT RIB SANDWICH$15.00
More about Hail Varsity Club
Item pic

 

Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St

1111 Harney St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Rib$25.00
Red Wine Demi, Gouda Grits and Sauteed Carrots
More about Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
Item pic

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Tacos$19.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
More about Jams Old Market
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Taco$3.75
Short Rib Sando$7.00
beef short rib topped with gruyere cheese, chive oil, and parsley on an english muffin
More about WD Cravings
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.00
slow roasted short rib, gouda, oven roasted tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, horseradish cilantro pesto
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy

