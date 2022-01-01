Chicken sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
A buttermilk chicken breast that is tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce and served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
A grilled chicken breast on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
A fried chicken breast served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Marinated chicken breast tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and topped with habanero jack cheese.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, French Fried Onions, and Remoulade Sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Topped with pickles and served on a warm potato roll
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
crispy chicken, house mayo, pickles, brioche
Lola's Cafe
4952 Dodge St., Omaha
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Plum creek shredded chicken, cucumber, red onion, salsa Verde, and aioli on ciabatta
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger's
4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha
|SPICY Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Spicy Chicken strips, Cajun Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Bun
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Pesto Plum Creek Farms Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
marinated tomato, aioli, toasted levain - back Thursday
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Crisp fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo, and pickles.
|Chicken Avocado Bacon Sandwich
|$12.99
Rotisserie chicken with melted Swiss cheese, thick-cut bacon, ranch dressing, and fresh avocado. Served on ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato.
Bärchen Beer Garden
6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Choice of Cheese and a Side
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Cheeseburger's Southwest
6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Chicken Strips, Cajun Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Bun
|SPICY Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Spicy Chicken strips, Cajun Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Bun
Sebastian's Southern Crab
843 North 98th Street, Omaha
|Sebastian's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00