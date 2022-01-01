Chicken sandwiches in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
A buttermilk chicken breast that is tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce and served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
A grilled chicken breast on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
A fried chicken breast served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Marinated chicken breast tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and topped with habanero jack cheese.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A Cajun Seasoned Chicken Breast Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, French Fried Onions, and Remoulade Sauce.
More about PizzaWest
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.49
More about DJ's Dugout
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Topped with pickles and served on a warm potato roll
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Item pic

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
crispy chicken, house mayo, pickles, brioche
More about Good Lookin'
Lola's Cafe image

 

Lola's Cafe

4952 Dodge St., Omaha

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Plum creek shredded chicken, cucumber, red onion, salsa Verde, and aioli on ciabatta
More about Lola's Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger's

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Spicy Chicken strips, Cajun Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Bun
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Cheeseburger's
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Plum Creek Farms Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
marinated tomato, aioli, toasted levain - back Thursday
More about Kitchen Table
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crisp fried chicken with Nashville hot sauce, spicy mayo, and pickles.
Chicken Avocado Bacon Sandwich$12.99
Rotisserie chicken with melted Swiss cheese, thick-cut bacon, ranch dressing, and fresh avocado. Served on ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Bärchen Beer Garden image

 

Bärchen Beer Garden

6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
shaved greens, pickles, garlic aioli
More about Bärchen Beer Garden
The Session Room image

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Choice of Cheese and a Side
More about The Session Room
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
More about Stories Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Cheeseburger's Southwest

6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Strips, Cajun Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Bun
SPICY Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Spicy Chicken strips, Cajun Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Bun
More about Cheeseburger's Southwest
Restaurant banner

 

Sebastian's Southern Crab

843 North 98th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sebastian's Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Sebastian's Southern Crab
Chicken Pesto Sandwich image

 

Cafe Postale

950 S 10th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (60 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$10.25
More about Cafe Postale

