Tiramisu in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve tiramisu

Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Via Farina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Via Farina - 1108 S 10th St

1108 S 10th St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
More about Via Farina - 1108 S 10th St
Main pic

 

Sofra Brunch

220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Sofra Brunch
Item pic

PIZZA

LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.99
Sweetened espresso-drizzled cake layered with a blend of mascarpone, cream cheese, fresh whipped cream, and dusted with cocoa.
More about LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.50
More about Stories Coffee Company
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.75
almond joconde, mascarpone cream, coffee syrup
PF Tiramisu$1.75
More about WD Cravings

