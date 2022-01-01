Tiramisu in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • PASTA
Via Farina - 1108 S 10th St
1108 S 10th St, Omaha
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
PIZZA
LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha
|Tiramisu
|$7.99
Sweetened espresso-drizzled cake layered with a blend of mascarpone, cream cheese, fresh whipped cream, and dusted with cocoa.
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Tiramisu
|$6.50