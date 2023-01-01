General tso chicken in Pittsburgh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
JD9 General Tso’s Chicken$9.50
with Soup and Japanese Rice
General Tso's Chicken$16.50
Spicy and sweet deep-fried marinated chicken tender with sprinkles of sesame seeds, served with miso soup and white rice.
More about Sushi Too
Banner pic

 

Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St

202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
General Tso's Chicken$10.00
This remarkable dish was originally created for General Tso during the Ching Dynasty. Marinated Chicken quickly fried until crispy, sautéed with scorched Dry Hot Peppers in our Exotic Tangy Sauce.
More about Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
Restaurant banner

 

Amazing Wok - 2910 W Liberty Ave

2910 W Liberty Ave, South Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
General Tso Chicken$16.00
More about Amazing Wok - 2910 W Liberty Ave

