General tso chicken in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve general tso chicken
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
JD9 General Tso's Chicken
$9.50
with Soup and Japanese Rice
General Tso's Chicken
$16.50
Spicy and sweet deep-fried marinated chicken tender with sprinkles of sesame seeds, served with miso soup and white rice.
Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington
General Tso's Chicken
$10.00
This remarkable dish was originally created for General Tso during the Ching Dynasty. Marinated Chicken quickly fried until crispy, sautéed with scorched Dry Hot Peppers in our Exotic Tangy Sauce.