Crab rolls in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crab rolls

Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills

1720 washington rd, pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Roll$11.95
Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, crabstick(Kani), avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, chopped green onions, serves with a sweet chili sauce drizzle
More about Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Soft shell Crab Roll$16.00
Deep-fried soft shell crab and cucumber topped of eel sauce
More about Sushi Too
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel image

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
soft shell crab roll$17.00
wok-fried soft shell crab, avocado, masago, scallion, daikon radish
snow crab california roll$12.00
alaskan snow crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh

120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Roll$11.95
Fresh kani paired with crispy shrimp tempura rolled together with avocado, carrot, cream cheese, and green onion topped with sweet chili sauce. Served as 10 pieces.
More about Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
Item pic

 

Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

210 Mcholme Drive, North Fayette Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Roll$11.15
Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, crabstick(Kani), avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, chopped green onions, serves with a sweet chili sauce drizzle
More about Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area

