Crab rolls in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve crab rolls
Sushi ATARASHI - South Hills
1720 washington rd, pittsburgh
|Crab Rangoon Roll
|$11.95
Tempura-battered deep-fried shrimp, crabstick(Kani), avocado, English cucumber, shredded carrots, chopped green onions, serves with a sweet chili sauce drizzle
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Soft shell Crab Roll
|$16.00
Deep-fried soft shell crab and cucumber topped of eel sauce
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|soft shell crab roll
|$17.00
wok-fried soft shell crab, avocado, masago, scallion, daikon radish
|snow crab california roll
|$12.00
alaskan snow crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko
Sushi ATARASHI - U. of Pittsburgh
120 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crab Rangoon Roll
|$11.95
Fresh kani paired with crispy shrimp tempura rolled together with avocado, carrot, cream cheese, and green onion topped with sweet chili sauce. Served as 10 pieces.