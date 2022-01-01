Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pancakes

bbd892b2-b487-431e-8066-03c0137c79dc image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS PANCAKES$4.99
2 yummy Pancakes served with your choice of Meat.
PANCAKE PLATTER$8.99
3 Fluffy Mouth Watering Pancakes with your choice of Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs. Choose Plain, Chocolate Chip, Banana, Blueberry or Bacon
POT. PANCAKES$2.99
More about The Crack'd Egg
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#35 Pancakes (3) Stack$6.75
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Item pic

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Pancakes$10.00
Two Sourdough, Buckwheat, & Flax Pancakes, Sunflower Butter (*Contains Coconut*), Maple Syrup; add Blueberry or Banana *NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
Pancakes$12.00
Two Sourdough, Buckwheat, & Flax Pancakes, House Sunflower Butter (*Contains Coconut*), Maple Syrup; add Blueberry &/or Banana *NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
Single Pancake$8.00
One Sourdough, Buckwheat, & Flax Pancake, Sunflower Butter (*Contains Coconut*), Maple Syrup; add Blueberry &/or Banana *NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
More about B52 Cafe
Item pic

 

Square Catering

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
More about Square Catering
Item pic

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Poppy Seed Pancakes$11.00
Three Buttermilk Poppyseed Pancakes, Whipped Butter, Fruit, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup
More about The Speckled Egg
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Three Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
Single Buttermilk Pancake$4.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
Three Vegan Pancakes$12.50
Vegan Pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar and fresh sliced bananas; served w/ maple syrup; VGN
More about Square Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Scallion pancakes$7.00
Pan-fried homemade scallion pancakes
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
scallion pancake$6.00
pan-fried vegetarian pancake, scallion
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Pancakes$5.50
More about Carl's Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken Scallion Pancake$7.50
Lemongrass Marinated Chicken Thighs, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Chinese Crispy Tofu Scallion Pancake$7.00
Cripsy Tofu, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Pancakes$4.95
Potato Pancake Breakfast$7.45
Fresh grated German potato pancakes with two eggs, served with applesauce or sour cream and toast
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Little Plain Pancakes$5.99
Two mini ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
Red Velvet Pancakes$11.99
More about Cafe Raymond
Eggs-R-Us image

 

Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
One Banana Walnut Pancake$3.99
Two Homestyle Pancakes$6.99
Two BIG traditional style pancakes
One Pancake$2.99
More about Eggs-R-Us
Bob's Diner image

 

Bob's Diner

1230 Grove Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Bob's Classic Oversized Pancakes$6.95
Two large pancakes grilled to golden brown
More about Bob's Diner

