Pancakes in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pancakes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|KIDS PANCAKES
|$4.99
2 yummy Pancakes served with your choice of Meat.
|PANCAKE PLATTER
|$8.99
3 Fluffy Mouth Watering Pancakes with your choice of Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs. Choose Plain, Chocolate Chip, Banana, Blueberry or Bacon
|POT. PANCAKES
|$2.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|#35 Pancakes (3) Stack
|$6.75
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|HH Pancakes
|$10.00
Two Sourdough, Buckwheat, & Flax Pancakes, Sunflower Butter (*Contains Coconut*), Maple Syrup; add Blueberry or Banana *NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
|Pancakes
|$12.00
Two Sourdough, Buckwheat, & Flax Pancakes, House Sunflower Butter (*Contains Coconut*), Maple Syrup; add Blueberry &/or Banana *NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
|Single Pancake
|$8.00
One Sourdough, Buckwheat, & Flax Pancake, Sunflower Butter (*Contains Coconut*), Maple Syrup; add Blueberry &/or Banana *NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
Square Catering
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit
|$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Poppy Seed Pancakes
|$11.00
Three Buttermilk Poppyseed Pancakes, Whipped Butter, Fruit, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Three Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
|Single Buttermilk Pancake
|$4.00
Fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
|Three Vegan Pancakes
|$12.50
Vegan Pancakes topped w/ powdered sugar and fresh sliced bananas; served w/ maple syrup; VGN
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Scallion pancakes
|$7.00
Pan-fried homemade scallion pancakes
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh
|scallion pancake
|$6.00
pan-fried vegetarian pancake, scallion
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Potato Pancakes
|$5.50
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
Lemongrass Marinated Chicken Thighs, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
|Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
|Chinese Crispy Tofu Scallion Pancake
|$7.00
Cripsy Tofu, Mixed Greens, Pickled Onions, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Potato Pancakes
|$4.95
|Potato Pancake Breakfast
|$7.45
Fresh grated German potato pancakes with two eggs, served with applesauce or sour cream and toast
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Little Plain Pancakes
|$5.99
Two mini ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream.
|Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
|Red Velvet Pancakes
|$11.99
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|One Banana Walnut Pancake
|$3.99
|Two Homestyle Pancakes
|$6.99
Two BIG traditional style pancakes
|One Pancake
|$2.99