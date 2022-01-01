Chips and salsa in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Tako
Tako
122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
beer battered fish, slaw, lime aioli, tomatillo marmalade, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Street Corn
|$8.00
equites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili, lime, cilantro
|Papas Bravas
|$6.00
fried potatoes, oregano butter,
spicy tomato sauce, garlic aioli, scallions
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh
|Tostada Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.
|Shrimp
|$17.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
More about Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh
Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh
4236 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Apple Juice
|$2.50
|Beef Taco
|$7.25
|Chip & Salsa
|$3.00