Chips and salsa in Pittsburgh

Tako image

 

Tako

122 Bakery Square Blvd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$14.00
beer battered fish, slaw, lime aioli, tomatillo marmalade, pico de gallo, guacamole
Street Corn$8.00
equites style - sriracha mayo, cotija cheese, chili, lime, cilantro
Papas Bravas$6.00
fried potatoes, oregano butter,
spicy tomato sauce, garlic aioli, scallions
More about Tako
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila image

 

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila

810 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Corn, and Black Beans, tossed in Lime Cilantro Dressing and topped with fresh ripe Avocado and Your Choice of Protein.
Guacamole$12.00
Made to order with ripe Avocados, Onions, Cilantro, Tomato, Chile Serrano and Lime Juice.
Shrimp$17.00
Flour Tortilla with Crispy Shrimp, Black Beans, Mango Salsa, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa.
More about Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh image

 

Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh

4236 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Juice$2.50
Beef Taco$7.25
Chip & Salsa$3.00
More about Tres Amigos - Pittsburgh

