Buffalo chicken pizza in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.50
Buffalo Sauce, Pulled Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Tomato, Spinach & Ranch Drizzle
PIZZA • SALADS
Spak Bros. Pizza
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.49
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x3)
|LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.99
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2)
|Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.99
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2).
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.99