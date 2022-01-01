Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve sticky rice

Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango With Coconut Sweet Sticky Rice$6.00
Thai Custad with Coconut Sweet Sticky Rice$4.95
More about Silk Elephant
Banner pic

 

Bao - CMU

400 S Craig St., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Rice w/Chicken 糯米鸡$8.95
More about Bao - CMU
Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice -GF$7.00
Sticky Rice Mango - GF$10.00
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango W Sticky Rice$6.00
Sticky Rice$3.00
Mango Sticky Rice$6.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Main pic

 

Bao - Pitt Campus

114 Atwood St., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sticky Rice w/Chicken 糯米鸡$8.95
More about Bao - Pitt Campus

