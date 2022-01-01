Sticky rice in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve sticky rice
More about Silk Elephant
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango With Coconut Sweet Sticky Rice
|$6.00
|Thai Custad with Coconut Sweet Sticky Rice
|$4.95
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Custard w/ Sweet Sticky Rice -GF
|$7.00
|Sticky Rice Mango - GF
|$10.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Mango W Sticky Rice
|$6.00
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$6.00