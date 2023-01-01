Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Item pic

 

Mintt Indian Cuisine

3033 Banksville road, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (2612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.99
Steamed basmati rice stir-fried with
assorted vegetables and soya sauce
More about Mintt Indian Cuisine
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
House Vegetable Fried Rice$12.50
Snow peas, mushroom, green bean, carrots, broccoli, onion
More about Sushi Too
Item pic

 

Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.

1337 Old Freeport Rd., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
vegetable fried rice$15.00
broccoli, egg, pea, carrot, onion, scallion, soy
GF - vegetable fried rice$15.00
napa, mushroom, bamboo, scallion, egg noodle
More about Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel - 1337 Old Freeport Rd.
Banner pic

 

Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St

202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
More about Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St

