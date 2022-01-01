Muffins in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve muffins
Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
2413 J St, Sacramento
|Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
|$4.95
Pumpkin muffin with pumpkin pie spice and roasted pecans topped with roasted pecans.
Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Tree nuts and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans or peanuts.
|English Muffin
|$4.00
Our Pastry Chef Daniel makes amazing English muffins; our staff loves them and so we wanted to share this special treat with you! And did you know, they are vegan by default!
Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Corn and Soy. May contain traces of peanuts and tree nuts.