Muffins in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie

2413 J St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin muffin with pumpkin pie spice and roasted pecans topped with roasted pecans.
Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Tree nuts and Eggs. May contain traces of soybeans or peanuts.
English Muffin$4.00
Our Pastry Chef Daniel makes amazing English muffins; our staff loves them and so we wanted to share this special treat with you! And did you know, they are vegan by default!
Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Corn and Soy. May contain traces of peanuts and tree nuts.
More about Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
Item pic

 

Doughbot

2030 10th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Fresh blueberries, a hint of lemon, topped with a crispy streusel.
Apple Oat Crumble$3.50
Cinnamon apple muffin, oat crumble topping.
More about Doughbot

Map

Map

