Cheese enchiladas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchilada$3.59
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA CHILD$7.99
CHEESE ENCHILADA WITH RED SAUCE & CHEESE ON TAP
More about TRES HERMANAS
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Enchilada$1.75
Topped with red sauce and cheese
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$2.75
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

