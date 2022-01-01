Pies in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve pies
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
Torched Mallow Cream
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Glazed Apple Hand Pies
|$10.50
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|English Meat Pie
|$39.00
English Meat Pie- Braised Lamb shank & vegetables w/ creme fraiche whipped potatoes, lamb jus
Limited Quantities
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|PIECE OF STRAWBERRY PIE
|$8.00
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Tadpole Sweet Potato Pie - small
|$6.50
|Mud Pie Stand By Me Cupcakes
|$4.00
Pieology 8086
8144 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95