Waffles in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve waffles
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Chicken & Waffle
|$18.00
Fried chicken (white or dark meat) topped on a buttermilk cornbread waffle with whipped maple butter and syrup.
|a la carte waffle
|$6.00
Whipped maple butter, maple syrup
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento
1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento
|WF Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
|Side Waffle
|$7.00
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Kid's Waffle
|$5.50
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.50
fried chicken | jalapeno butter | strawberry syrup | fried egg | fresh jalapenos & strawberries
Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|LG Waffle Fries
|$9.50
|SM Waffle Fries
|$5.50
|SM Waffle Fries W/ Rub
|$6.50
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|3 chicken 2 waffles
|$20.00
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over 2 delicious, golden waffles (choose your chicken).
*Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
|Waffle
|$5.00
|Two Chx Waffle
|$15.00
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over a delicious, golden waffle (choose your chicken).
