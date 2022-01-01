Waffles in Sacramento

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Fried chicken (white or dark meat) topped on a buttermilk cornbread waffle with whipped maple butter and syrup.
Fried Chicken & Waffle$18.00
Fried chicken (light or dark meat) topped on a buttermilk cornbread waffle with whipped maple butter and syrup.
a la carte waffle$6.00
Whipped maple butter, maple syrup
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
World Famous Hotboys image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento

1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (502 reviews)
Takeout
WF Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Side Waffle$7.00
More about World Famous Hotboys - Sacramento
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Waffle$5.50
Chicken & Waffles$14.50
fried chicken | jalapeno butter | strawberry syrup | fried egg | fresh jalapenos & strawberries
More about Sac City Brews
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Waffle Fries$9.50
SM Waffle Fries$5.50
SM Waffle Fries W/ Rub$6.50
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 chicken 2 waffles$20.00
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over 2 delicious, golden waffles (choose your chicken).
*Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
Waffle$5.00
*Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
Two Chx Waffle$15.00
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, over a delicious, golden waffle (choose your chicken).
*Please note: Waffles are best consumed hot and do not travel well. If ordering to go, please be advised.
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
Item pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chick’n & Waffles$12.00
Belgian Waffle with your choice of crispy chick’n topped with house made Brown Sugar Syrup.
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

