Bean burritos in Sacramento

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Bean Burrito$4.89
Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.59
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
BEAN N CHEESE BURRITO DINNER$11.99
Beans, cheese in the burrito
BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO CHILD$6.99
BEANS & CHEESE IN THE BURRITO
BEAN N CHEESE BURRITO DINNER$11.99
Beans, cheese in the burrito
More about TRES HERMANAS
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef and Bean Burrito$2.99
Ground beef and refried beans
Bean & Cheese Burrito$2.19
Refried beans and monterey Cheese
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.
Rice, Bean & Cheese Burrito$10.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Consumer pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean Burrito$5.99
Your choice of beans and cheese
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

