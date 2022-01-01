Bean burritos in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve bean burritos
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Beef & Bean Burrito
|$4.89
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.59
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|BEAN N CHEESE BURRITO DINNER
|$11.99
Beans, cheese in the burrito
|BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO CHILD
|$6.99
BEANS & CHEESE IN THE BURRITO
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Ground Beef and Bean Burrito
|$2.99
Ground beef and refried beans
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$2.19
Refried beans and monterey Cheese
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.
|Rice, Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
14” flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans and cheeses, then grilled to perfection.