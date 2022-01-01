Fish and chips in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve fish and chips
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Southern Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Fried Basa with fires tossed in Cajun vinegar seasoning.
University of Beer - Vacaville
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Fish & Chips
|$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
University of Beer - Sacramento
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery - Midtown
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|California Fish and Chips
|$22.00
We call ours "California Fish and Chips". We take this British favorite and give it a fresh NorCal influence! We use our housemade Pale Ale to beer batter the locally caught Wild California Rock Cod, then pair it with Mustard Slaw & our famous Fries and Caper Aioli!