Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve fish and chips

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Fish & Chips$16.00
Fried Basa with fires tossed in Cajun vinegar seasoning.
More about Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse
Item pic

 

University of Beer - Vacaville

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
Catfish w/Fries image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
Item pic

 

University of Beer - Sacramento

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli
More about University of Beer - Sacramento
California Fish and Chips image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery - Midtown

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
Takeout
California Fish and Chips$22.00
We call ours "California Fish and Chips". We take this British favorite and give it a fresh NorCal influence! We use our housemade Pale Ale to beer batter the locally caught Wild California Rock Cod, then pair it with Mustard Slaw & our famous Fries and Caper Aioli!
More about Alaro Craft Brewery - Midtown
Catfish w/Fries image

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores - 8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.99
Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores - 8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Chutney

Naan

Chicken Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Potstickers

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (530 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston