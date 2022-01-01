Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$3.59
More about Los Jarritos
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco$15.99
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#2 DINNER / Chile verde burrito & chicken enchilada$15.99
Pork in spicy verde sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla, and a chicken enchilada, topped with your choice of ROJA, VERDE or MOLE sauce.
More about TRES HERMANAS
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$1.75
Shredded chicken topped with red sauce and cheese
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

