Cheesecake in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve cheesecake
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Cheesecake
|$2.50
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Bruled Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$9.00
Chai syrup and pumpkin seed granola
University of Beer
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Cheesecake Trio
|$10.00
3 pieces of cheesecake with chocolate, raspberry, and caramel sauce.
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Cheesecake
|$5.00
new york cheesecake | brulee topping | stawberry syrup
FRENCH FRIES
Plan B Restaurant
555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento
|Cheesecake
|$9.50
new york style cheesecake, house made raspberry puree
Oz Korean BBQ
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento
|Tempura Cheesecake
|$6.99