Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve cheesecake

Solomon's image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Cheesecake$6.99
More about Solomon's
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$2.50
More about Los Jarritos
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Bruled Pumpkin Cheesecake$9.00
Chai syrup and pumpkin seed granola
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

University of Beer

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake Trio$10.00
3 pieces of cheesecake with chocolate, raspberry, and caramel sauce.
More about University of Beer
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.00
new york cheesecake | brulee topping | stawberry syrup
More about Sac City Brews
Just Eat Takeout image

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.50
More about Just Eat Takeout
Plan B Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Plan B Restaurant

555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$9.50
new york style cheesecake, house made raspberry puree
More about Plan B Restaurant
Item pic

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tempura Cheesecake$6.99
More about Oz Korean BBQ
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

2718 J St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2696 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Cheesecake$10.50
Black Cherry Ricotta Cheesecake, Sauce Du Jour
More about The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Samosa Chaat

Chips And Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

Ravioli

French Fries

Clam Chowder

Roti

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston