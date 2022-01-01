Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches

Item pic

 

St. Louis Pizza & Wings

4925 Hampton, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.49
A tender breast of breaded chicken smothered inmarinara then covered with cheese
More about St. Louis Pizza & Wings
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.99
Golden-fried chicken breast overflowing with our homemade meat sauce and zesty cheese. Better have plenty of napkins!
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.00
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

