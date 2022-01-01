Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Saint Louis
St. Louis Pizza & Wings
4925 Hampton, Saint Louis
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.49
A tender breast of breaded chicken smothered inmarinara then covered with cheese
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.99
Golden-fried chicken breast overflowing with our homemade meat sauce and zesty cheese. Better have plenty of napkins!