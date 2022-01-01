Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve green beans

The Parkmoor Drive-In image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Green Beans$4.00
Braised with garlic, onion and bacon
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEN BEANS
Green Beans$4.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Item pic

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Bean$6.00
More about The Frisco Barroom
Milo's Bocce Garden image

 

Milo's Bocce Garden

5201 Wilson, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Green Beans$8.75
More about Milo's Bocce Garden
Item pic

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Green Bean Salad**$9.90
**this is a throwback menu item!
smoked bacon, red onion, cherry tomatoes,
creamy parmesan dressing, asiago (gluten free)
More about Big Sky Cafe
Small Batch image

 

Small Batch

3001 Locust, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Green Beans$10.00
More about Small Batch
Salt + Smoke image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Bean & Tomato Salad$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
More about Salt + Smoke
Item pic

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Bean & Tomato Salad$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
More about Salt + Smoke
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$3.95
Pint of green beans
Small Green Beans$1.50
Bk Green Beans$10.95
More about Lester's
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Bean Salad$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Bean & Tomato Salad$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
More about Salt + Smoke

Map

Map

