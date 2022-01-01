Green beans in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve green beans
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Southern Green Beans
|$4.00
Braised with garlic, onion and bacon
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|GREEN BEANS
|Green Beans
|$4.00
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Grilled Green Bean Salad**
|$9.90
**this is a throwback menu item!
smoked bacon, red onion, cherry tomatoes,
creamy parmesan dressing, asiago (gluten free)
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Green Bean & Tomato Salad
|$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Green Bean & Tomato Salad
|$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Green Beans
|$3.95
Pint of green beans
|Small Green Beans
|$1.50
|Bk Green Beans
|$10.95
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Green Bean Salad
|$4.00
Fresh green beans and cherry tomatoes tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette and served chilled.