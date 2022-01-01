Pulled pork sandwiches in Saint Louis
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Big Muddy
|$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
|Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.