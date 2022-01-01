Pulled pork sandwiches in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.3 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Big Muddy$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
Brisket Cheesesteak$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
Chef Salad$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Country Fried Steaks

Quesadillas

French Fries

Edamame

Pretzels

Pancakes

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston