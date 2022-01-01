Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve penne

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Buttered Penne Noodles$8.00
with Parmesan Cheese
More about Cyrano's
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante image

 

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basil Pesto Penne$17.00
Fresh basil pesto cream sauce w/ Pine Nuts
ADD Grilled Chicken 5
Gulf Shrimp 7
Basil Pesto Penne$14.00
Basil pesto cream sauce
More about Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Item pic

TAPAS

Big Sky Cafe

47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves

Avg 4.6 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Family Style Smoked Ozark Forest Mushrooms & Fontina Penne Pasta$48.00
with roasted tomatoes, red onions, arugula, fontina, and fresh herb cream sauce (vegetarian, gluten free)
More about Big Sky Cafe
Zia's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Zia's Restaurant and Catering

5256 WilsonAve, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Vodka$18.50
More about Zia's Restaurant and Catering
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Spaghetti, Penne, and Ravioli Combo$19.00
provel cheese and one meat ball
More about Bartolino's Osteria

