Penne in Saint Louis

Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Kids Buttered Penne Noodles
|$8.00
with Parmesan Cheese
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
3515 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis
|Basil Pesto Penne
|$17.00
Fresh basil pesto cream sauce w/ Pine Nuts
ADD Grilled Chicken 5
Gulf Shrimp 7
|Basil Pesto Penne
|$14.00
Basil pesto cream sauce
TAPAS
Big Sky Cafe
47 South Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves
|Family Style Smoked Ozark Forest Mushrooms & Fontina Penne Pasta
|$48.00
with roasted tomatoes, red onions, arugula, fontina, and fresh herb cream sauce (vegetarian, gluten free)
Zia's Restaurant and Catering
5256 WilsonAve, Saint Louis
|Penne Vodka
|$18.50